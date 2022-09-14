Take a guided tour through Muscatine history on Sunday, Sept. 25, as the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department hosts the annual “Walk (or Ride) Through History” at Greenwood Cemetery, 1814 Lucas Street. Tours begin at 1 p.m. This event is fun for all ages and free to attend.

Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine.

Tour guides will relay enticing stories about some of Greenwood Cemetery’s most interesting and influential residents, according to an event release. All tales will be historically accurate and sure to entertain you.

The “Walk (or Ride) Through History” tours will last for approximately one hour and will take place rain or shine. MuscaBus will provide riding tours on a first-come, first-served basis for those who wish to ride or in case of inclement weather. Walking groups and MuscaBus tours will meet outside of the Greenwood Cemetery Chapel. Pre-registration is not required for walking tours.

Those attending the “Walk (or Ride) through History” are reminded that Lucas Street is closed to traffic from West 8th Street to West 4th Street due to construction. West 8th Street is open to traffic as is Lucas Street from the West 8th intersection west towards Greenwood Cemetery. Logan Street is also closed between Lucas and Climer.

However, the area remains a construction zone and caution should be used when travelling through this area. Parking is available along Lucas Street west of the cemetery. Volunteer tour guides are needed. Please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241 to volunteer, or to find out more information about this event.