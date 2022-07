Journey on an adventure with Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman to Madagascar with the Davenport Public Library!

Bring your blanket and join the fun on big screen for Summer Movies on the Lawn. This event is free, and snacks and beverages are included! Summer Movies on the Lawn featuring Madagascar is Friday, July 15, 8:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport.

For more information, click here.