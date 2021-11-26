Joy of Christmas Past & Present returns for holiday service of worship and music

Join the area-wide community for the 50th Joy of Christmas Past & Present. Students and faculty from Augustana College join for a beautiful service of worship and music that starts at Augustana Lutheran Church. The Christmas story will be read in several different languages, with beautiful choral and instrumental music provided by the college.

“Joy of Christmas Past and Present” worship service Wednesday, December 1, 7:30 p.m. (Jenny Lind Chapel, OurQuadCities.com)

Pastor Melinda Pupillo, Campus Chaplain and Director of Spiritual Development at Augustana, will give the message. The service concludes with a procession to the Jenny Lind Chapel, which is illuminated by 100 candles, and where Holy Communion will be celebrated to the strains of familiar Christmas carols.

“Joy of Christmas Past and Present” worship service Wednesday, December 1, 7:30 p.m. (Jenny Lind Chapel, OurQuadCities.com)

Joy of Christmas Past & Present is Wednesday, December 1, 7:30 p.m., beginning at Augustana Lutheran Church, 628 6th Street, Andover, and ending at the Jenny Lind Chapel. The service will be live-streamed here.