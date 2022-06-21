Judas Priest will continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year with the launch of a new North American fall tour, including Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on Oct. 29, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m., available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office (1201 River Drive) and www.ticketmaster.com. The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour will also feature Queensryche as openers and is being fueled by the highest-charting album of Priest’s career, “Firepower,” which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200, according to a Tuesday release.

The metal band marked its 50th anniversary in 2020.

Additionally in 2022, Priest band members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine — celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!” Tipton said in the tour release.

“After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free — the USA!” Hill said in the release.

Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). The original nucleus of musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal, the release said.

Throughout the ’70s, Priest were responsible for helping trail blaze metal with such classic offerings as “Sad Wings of Destiny” (1976), “Sin After Sin” (1977) and “Hell Bent for Leather” (1978), as well as one of the genre’s top live recordings “Unleashed in the East” (1979) among others.

It was during the ’80s that Priest conquered the world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as “British Steel” (1980) and “Screaming for Vengeance” (1982), as well as being one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, plus performing at some of the decades biggest concerts (1980’s Monsters of Rock, 1983’s US Festival, and 1985’s Live Aid) and being the first to exclusively wear leather and studs.

Priest’s success continued throughout the ’90s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, as evidenced by such additional offerings as “Painkiller” (1990), “Angel of Retribution” (2005), and “A Touch of Evil: Live” (2009), the latter of which saw Priest win a Grammy Award for a rendition of the classic “Dissident Aggressor.”

In 2011, new guitarist Richie Faulkner came in to replace the previous guitarist who had left in 2010, which seemed to have reinvigorated the band.

In 2018, Priest unleashed their latest studio album “Firepower” (produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom), which earned global success and critical acclaim. In 2020, an official and authorized photographic book, “Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years,” was issued, followed in 2021 by the 42-CD box set, “Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music.”

For more information, visit the band website.