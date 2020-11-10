Judge: $1 million bond will remain for Chuck E. Cheese slaying suspect

Although a woman accused in a shooting death at Chuck E. Cheese, Davenport, asked for her $1 million cash-only bond to be modified Tuesday afternoon, a judge denied her request.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first degree murder after the shooting death of Eloise Chairs, 29, of Davenport, who died after she was shot the night of Oct. 25 at Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Pollion appeared with attorney Derek Jones before Judge Patrick McElyea in a Scott County Court telephone bond review. Jones asked her bond to be changed from a cash-only to cash or surety, and said Pollion, a lifelong Quad-City resident, has strong ties to the community, including a son and a father.

“I will just say I don’t have a criminal background of any sort,” Pollion told the judge. She said she has a baby boy and would like to have a more realistic bond to arrange for his care.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Bradfield said Pollion is accused of shooting someone with a gun she had in her purse while other people also were at Chuck E. Cheese.

McElyea said a judge takes into account two factors when considering a bond: Ensuring the appearance of the defendant in court and the safety of the community. He acknowledged she has no crmiinal history, but said because of the “nature and circumstances” around the killing it would not be appropriate to change her bond.

She remains in Scott County Jail. Her arraignment is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 3 in Scott County Court.