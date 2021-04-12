Judge from Bettendorf selected to serve on Iowa Business Specialty Court

The Iowa Supreme Court has selected District Judge Jeffrey D. Bert, Bettendorf, and District Judge David Nelmark, Des Moines, as Iowa Business Specialty Court judges.

Bert and Nelmark will join Judge Lawrence P. McLellan, Judge John D. Telleen, and Judge E. Sarah Crane as business court judges.

Judges Kurt J. Stoebe and Sean W. McPartland are stepping away from the business court in favor of other judicial duties.

The supreme court based its selection on the judges’ educational background, judicial and trial practice experience in complex commercial cases, and personal interest in the business court.

The Iowa Judicial Branch has assigned 117 cases to the business court since its inception on May 1, 2013. Seventy-seven cases have been fully resolved, and another 40 remain pending. The primary aim of the Iowa Business Specialty Court is to move business or complex commercial cases through the court system expeditiously, with lower costs for litigants, and with more efficient use of judicial branch resources.

Businesses and attorneys benefit from the business court’s published body of case law that will promote consistency and predictability. Judges benefit from the development of substantial expertise in the management of complex business litigation. The court system as a whole benefits from the business court’s role as an incubator of innovative court practices.

Bert is a district court judge in the Seventh Judicial District. He was appointed to the bench in December of 2019.

He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Iowa State University in 1989 and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1992. Prior to his appointment to the bench, he was engaged in the private practice of law with Brooks Law Firm, P.C.

He served on the board of directors for the Vera French Mental Health Center and One Eighty, Inc. and was a member of the Bettendorf Planning & Zoning Commission from 2012 to 2019.