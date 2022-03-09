A 20-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for a Dec. 1, 2020, shooting death.

Thadeus Sincere Gray pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 1, 2020, death of 27-year-old Imanuel Nduwayezu, Gray, who originally faced a first-degree murder charge, will receive credit for time he already has served in Rock Island County Jail, court records say.

Rock Island Police responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. that day to a report of a gunshot victim in the 2400 block of 7th Avenue. Nduwayezu was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A Federal Fugitive Task Force, led by the U. S. Marshals Service, arrested Gray as a suspect later that month, when a runaway also was found, law enforcement said.

Gray was apprehended outside a Phoenix, Arizona, motel. A 17-year-old girl considered to be a runaway was with him.

The arrest was the result of investigative work of the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, with the joint cooperation of the U. S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force – Rock Island Office, and the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force.

Gray has the right to appeal his sentence, court documents say.