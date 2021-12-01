Judge: Murder suspect fit to stand trial

A 40-year-old suspect in a fatal assault in Milan is fit to stand trial, a judge said Wednesday afternoon.

Ward Davis, of Milan, faces a charge of first-degree murder as well as charges of aggravated battery and attempted aggravated arson. He is being held on $1 million bond in Rock Island County Jail, according to Rock Island Court records.

Ward appeared Wednesday in handcuffs and ankle shackles in Rock Island County Court, where Judge Frank R. Fuhr pronounced him fit to stand trial after a fitness evaluation by Dr. Chad Brownfield, a clinical and forensic psychologist.

A preliminary hearing will be Dec. 14 in Rock Island County Court.

The assault

Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Milan Police responded to the 700 block of Hillcrest Road for a report of a woman with head injuries who was lying in the roadway, according to a news release from the Milan Police Department.

She was transported by ambulance from the scene and was in critical care, the release said. The caller also reported a gas can on fire in the laundry room of Pineview Apartments. A suspect had left the area, police say.

Julie Bowser (contributed photo)

Julie Bowser was identified as the victim. Lisa Bowser, her sister, told Local 4 News her sister passed away at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

A family is devastated

According to Lisa, the incident happened at the Pineview Apartments in Milan. Julie Bowser had moved to the complex three months before. Soon after, she met a new neighbor.

“She befriended him at first because she’s neighborly and friendly and then he just started stalking her and harassing her. She had told the landlord twice about him,” said Lisa Bowser.

Julie Bowser is survived by a daughter, two sons, eight grandchildren, her mother, brother and sister, Lisa Bowser told Local 4 News.