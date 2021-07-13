Judge releases vehicular-homicide suspect to correctional services supervision

A judge on Tuesday released under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services a 26-year-old Milan woman charged in connection with a 2020 crash that killed an adult and severely injured two children.

Jasmin Matthews faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle and child endangerment resulting in serious injury (two counts), and misdemeanor charges of having no child-restraint devices, driving the wrong way on a one-way highway, having no insurance and operating under the influence – first offense.

In his order, Judge Mark Cleve says Matthews, who appeared at the online bond hearing, set Matthews’ bond at $5,000 cash-only.

Additionally, the judge ordered Matthews to complete a substance-abuse evaluation within 60 days of release and follow any recommended treatment.

“As an additional condition of release, the defendant shall not operate any motor vehicle,” the order says.

Earlier, another judge reduced Matthews’ bond, previously a total of $100,120 cash-only, to $50,000.

Matthews was being held in Scott County Jail.

The crash

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Sept. 7, 2020, Davenport police responded to a head-on crash on East River Drive near Forest Road, an arrest affidavit says.

Matthews was driving a 2008 Saturn Aura when she crossed the center line in the roadway and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, police say in the affidavit.

She had one adult and two children in her car. Medical personnel pronounced the adult dead at the scene.

Two children, who were unrestrained in the car, suffered serious injuries. There were no child-restraint devices in the car, police say.

A baby younger than 1 year old suffered a skull fracture. A 3-year-old suffered multiple rib fractures and other severe injuries, the affidavit says.

Police found an open container of alcohol in the car and a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the affidavit says.

Matthews, who smelled of alcohol, had thick and slurred speech and constricted pupils. She admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking earlier that evening, and showed signs of impairment, the affidavit says.

Police say her impairment caused her to cross the center line, and “Therefore, her impairment caused the death and serious injury to her passengers,” the affidavit says.

Additionally, she had no insurance on the car.

Vehicular homicide is a Class B felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years and license revocation for six years.