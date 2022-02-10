A man in Jo Daviess County who previously pled guilty to a Class 4 felony in January has been resentenced on a probation violation.

On Thursday, Judge Kevin Ward resentenced Devin Oppold, of Stockton, to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

This sentence will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

In January, Oppold originally pled guilty to criminal damage to property, being sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Jo Daviess County Probation Department handled the investigation of the initial case and subsequent probation violation.