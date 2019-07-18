Judge seals Luke Andrews case

A Scott County judge Thursday ordered the Luke Andrews juvenile case to be resealed.

That move blocked public access to any decisions in this case made in the future.

The ruling came during a detention hearing for the 13-year-old as the case moves back to the juvenile court system.

His trial wrapped in adult court Wednesday after the jury convicted Andrews on two assault charges and carrying a gun on school grounds.

The jury cleared him of attempted murder.

A detention order filed before the case was sealed said a residential facility is being considered for sentencing.

It added returning home would not be in Andrews best interest.