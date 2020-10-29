Judge sends woman to prison for false statements on tenant forms

United States District Chief Judge John A. Jarvey has sentenced Malinda Jean Sotelo, 38, of Muscatine, to two months in prison for false statements she made on tenant information forms for housing assistance

U. S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said in a news release Sotelo was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after her prison term and pay $32,110 in restitution as well as $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

On June 17, 2020, Sotelo pleaded guilty to one count of false statements. From 2012 through 2017, Sotelo received housing assistance through the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). She also received food assistance (SNAP) and cash assistance through the Family Investment Program (FIP also known as Temporary Assistance to Needy Families), which are benefit programs administered by the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Sotelo falsified 15 forms used by the two agencies to determine her eligibility for benefits and the amounts she was entitled to receive. On the forms, Sotelo purposefully failed to include her significant other as a resident of her household, and she failed to report his income.

Because of the false information provided on the forms, Sotelo received $32,110 in unentitled housing assistance, $11,017 in unentitled food assistance, and $15,022 in unentitled cash assistance.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of the Inspector General, and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.