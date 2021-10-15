Judge sentences QC man for conspiracy to distribute meth

A 39-year-old East Moline man was sentenced Wednesday, in connection with distribution of methamphetamine.

U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Christopher Ray Hicks to 180 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Hicks was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In October 2019, Hicks was identified as a methamphetamine distributor in the Quad Cities, the release says. After several controlled meth buys, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Hicks’ residence and found meth, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and “evidence suggestive of drug trafficking.”

In November 2019, Hicks had an active warrant for his arrest and law enforcement found him in Davenport. After arresting him, officers searched his vehicle and located, among other things, a large, plastic-wrapped candle stuffed with a pound of meth.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Hicks admitted conspiring with others to distribute meth. On Oct. 31, 2020, Hicks pleaded guilty to the offense, the release says.

Acting U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group investigated the case.