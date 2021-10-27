Judge sentences QC man to 10 years in federal prison for drug charges

A 30-year-old Rock Island man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug charges.

Michael Tyrone Drummond, Jr. was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, on Oct. 21 for offenses involving trafficking in cocaine base (crack,) according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois.

Drummond earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution and one count of possession with intent to deliver a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, according to the release.

At the time Drummond committed the offenses, he already was on federal supervised release for a prior drug trafficking offense. As a result, U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow imposed an additional sentence of 24 months in federal prison for the violation of his conditions of supervised release, for a total sentence of 120 months, the release says.

At Drummond’s sentencing hearing, Darrow found that, based on the nature of the offense and his criminal history, Drummond qualified as a career offender. The judge also commented that Drummond’s history of criminal activity, specifically the fact that he was on supervised release for the same conduct, showed a “disturbing trend,” the release says.

The statutory penalties for possession with intent to deliver or distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, are up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and at least three years of supervised release after imprisonment.

The Rock Island Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Quad Cities Gang Task Force, and the Moline Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer L. Mathew represented the government in the prosecution.