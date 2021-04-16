Judge sets bond at $1 million for suspect in infant’s death

Bond was set at $1 million Friday morning for a Davenport woman who ran a LeClaire daycare where she admitted dropping a baby who died in February 2020.

Angela Marxen, 55, introduced herself as “Angie Marxen” to Judge Cheryl Traum in a Scott County Courtroom, where Marxen appeared via video.

Local 4 News, the only station at the appearance, saw Marxen cry when Traum read Marxen’s felony charges of first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence, child endangerment and child endangerment – death. She sobbed when Traum set the bond.

Marxen was arrested Thursday on a warrant after a 14-month investigation, said a news release from LeClaire Police Chief Shane M. Themas.

Further proceedings are scheduled for Tuesday and April 23 in Scott County Court.

The incident

In a Scott County document, investigator Tony Themas, of the LeClaire Police Department, said Marxen ran an in-home day care and was the caretaker for the baby.

Related Local 4 News stories Davenport woman faces murder charge in connection with infant’s death

About 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5, 2020, LeClaire police responded to the daycare on Frontier Court in LeClaire for an “infant in distress,” says the news release.

First responders saw a 5-month-old girl who “appeared to be unresponsive with labored breathing.” The baby was immediately transported to a local hospital, where her condition continued to worsen, the release says.

The baby then was airlifted to Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, where doctors saw she had a fractured skull and a brain bleed. The infant died four days later on Feb. 9, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, Marxen admitted that on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, she dropped the infant while she was carrying her.

Emergency responders were not notified until four hours after the fall, and 45 minutes after Marxen admitted she knew the child “wasn’t acting correctly,” an arrest affidavit says.

The investigation

Marxen was the homeowner and sole daycare provider for the residence, “and therefore was responsible for the infant’s care at the time of the incident,” the release says.

A forensic pathologist performed an autopsy on the child. The autopsy report says the infant’s official cause of death was from blunt-force injuries of the head, the release says.

Because of the severity of the injuries, the LeClaire Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) began a criminal investigation. The extensive investigation determined the injuries that caused the infant’s death were non-accidental.

The Scott County Attorney’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Medic EMS, and the LeClaire Fire Department assisted the LeClaire Police Department and Iowa DCI in the investigation.