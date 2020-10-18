Magistrate to suspect in Saturday hatchet attack in Davenport: “Get an attorney as soon as you can”

A magistrate set bond Sunday morning for a Davenport man accused of injuring two people with a hatchet Saturday in a quiet Davenport neighborhood.

Martin Georgi, 38, appeared Sunday morning via video before Magistrate Stephen Wing in Scott County Court, where Local 4 News was the only station at the first appearance.

Georgi faces two first-degree burglary charges, two charges of going armed with intent, a charge of willful injury – causing serious injury and a charge of willful injury – causing bodily injury; and four charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Davenport police responded to a disturbance involving a man with a machete on the 1500 block of West Garfield Street.

Police say Georgi refused to stop and put down a hatchet after breaking into a house.

Georgi “was instructed several times by a uniformed officer” to get on the ground and drop the hatchet, but he continued walking through the neighborhood while displaying the hatchet in his right hand.

Police say Georgi went to the 2700 block of Washington Street and knocked on the door of a home.

Previous Local 4 News coverage Davenport incident: 1 in custody, at least 2 injured after report of person with machete

When the resident opened the door, Georgi hit her on the left side of the head.

The resident tried to pull the door shut, but Georgi pulled the door back open. The resident then tried to go around Georgi to get away from him.

Georgi was carrying a hatchet, and as the resident tried to go around him, he swung it at her.

She saw Georgi swing his arm at her and put her right arm and hand over her head to protect herself. The hatchet hit the webbing between her right thumb and pointer finger, “causing a severe laceration.”

While Georgi was inside the residence, he struck the resident’s boyfriend twice – once on the left forearm and once on the upper backside of his right arm – with the hatchet, causing minor injuries as a result.

“Georgi had no reason or right for being at the residence,” documents say.

In court Sunday, Wing asked Georgi whether he was employed. “I am. I’m a businessman,” Georgi said. He said he makes about $40,000 annually and he and his wife make $60-65,000 together.

Wing told Georgi he will need to hire an attorney. “I would strongly recommend you get an attorney as soon as you can,” Wing told him.

Georgi was being held Sunday on a total $85,000 secured bond in Scott County Jail.

Wing set further proceedings for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in Scott County Court, and a preliminary hearing for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28.