Julian Castro claims experience as mayor and HUD secretary qualifies him for president

My conversation with presidential candidate Julian Castro couldn’t fit entirely into our televised coverage on 4 The Record. Castro is trying to beat the odds in a few different ways to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

There are a handful of candidates in this race trying to pull off some remarkable feats in this presidential campaign.

Castro is trying to be the first Democratic nominee since 1924 not to have experience as a vice president, governor or senator.

He would be the third youngest president ever elected and the first Latino-American president in history.

Castro explained why he thinks he’ll be able to do it and why his experience as a mayor and Secretary of HUD is enough.

Castro was one of the early candidates in the race only to see it grow tremendously.

He addressed how he plans to distinguish himself as the most qualified candidate in a field this large.

