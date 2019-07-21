Julian Castro fundraising trails several fellow Democrats

Candidate not deterred and maintains his campaign is getting stronger

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my interview with Julian Castro. The Democratic presidential hopeful got good reviews for his performance in the first debate.

But he’s not raking in the money for his campaign.

I brought up how he manages that challenge.

He raised almost $3 million in the second quarter and ended the quarter with $1.1 million in his campaign account.

That’s not a lot by comparison to some of the other candidates.

Castro addressed how much of a struggle it will be for him to compete financially for the long haul.

It all comes down to delegates for the nomination.

Texas will be hard for him in the primary. That will be a “Super Duper” Tuesday.

He and Beto O’Rourke could split the vote there.

Castro talked about if he would need a solid delegate win in Texas to keep going.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

