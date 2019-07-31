July, 2019 – hot and DRY in the Quad Cities

July 2019 officially ends tonight and here’s an early look at the final climate numbers for the Quad Cities.

Not a big surprise, the numbers are below average for rain and above average for temperatures. (That’s why lawns look a lot browner now than they did at the start of the month!)

Normal rain is 4.29″ and we only mustered just over an inch. Most of that fell on July 3rd.

We had 17 highs in the 90s and the hottest day was 97° on July 20th.

The average temperature ended up at 79.5°, and that’s good for the 9th hottest July temperature ever in the Quad Cities.