Metro fixed-route and paratransit services will not operate on the July 4th. Normal operation will resume Monday, July 5th.

The Channel Cat Water Taxi will run from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 4th and 5th. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 2 to 10.

You can find the full schedule at www.metroqc.com/channelcat.