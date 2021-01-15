Jumer’s Casino and Hotel reopening Saturday

Jumer’s Casino and Hotel is reopening Saturday at 8 a.m. after it closed on November 20 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Friday, with the region moving out of Tier 3 and into Tier 2 mitigations, that casinos can reopen at 25 percent capacity.

“We are excited and well-prepared to welcome back our patrons for a great time at Jumer’s with our Play It Safe program in place,” said Travis Hankins, general manager of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel.

The casino will be open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily with a reduced number of slots and gaming tables. The Lucky North Club will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The casino’s Blue Square Cafe will be open for to-go service only Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jumer’s continues to implement the Play It Safe program with procedures to help make sure guests and employees are safe while limiting the spread of COVID-19. Key elements of the Play It Safe program can be found here.

Hotel reservations can be made by calling 800-477-7747.