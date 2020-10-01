Jumer’s Casino & Hotel changing ownership

The owner of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel, Delaware North, announced the company has reached an agreement to sell the property to Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

The sale still needs to go through regulatory approvals, including from the Illinois Gaming Board, but it is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021.

Delaware North bought the casino, that started operation in 1992 in downtown Rock Island, in 2011 from the Jumer’s family.

Since 2016, Delaware North has invested more than $14 million on improvements at Jumer’s, which employs 400 people (pre-pandemic) and contributes to the local economy as an entertainment destination generating millions of dollars for local and state governments and through charitable donations.

“We’re very proud of our ownership and operation of Jumer’s and what Delaware North has done to contribute to and be an important part of the community here,” said Brian Hansberry, president of Delaware North’s gaming business.

“We look forward to working with Twin River toward a smooth transition for our employees and community stakeholders over the next several months. We have every confidence that Twin River will use its experience and resources to ensure Jumer’s remains a top regional gaming and resort destination,” Hansberry said.

Hansberry also added it was difficult decision to sell the casino but the company wants to focus on several new casino projects.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. currently owns and manages nine casinos in Rhode Island, Mississippi, Delaware, Missouri, and Colorado.