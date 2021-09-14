Jumer’s Casino & Hotel converts to Bally’s Quad Cities

Forty-eight years after the Jumer’s name first made its mark in the Quad Cities, it’s disappearing — as Bally’s Corporation Tuesday officially kicked off its rebranding of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island by changing the property’s name to Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel.

Three months after the company bought the 13-year-old casino and hotel, it has replaced the interior signage, and is introducing its all-new Bally Rewards players club program. The property-wide rebrand, which Bally expects to complete by the first half of 2022, will include new exterior signage, Bally’s dice, cards, gaming chips, and table game layouts.

“We are proud to bring the Bally’s brand to the Quad Cities and what the brand has to offer now and months and years to come,” George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation, said in a Tuesday release. “It is a very exciting time for our customers and team members alike. We thank the state of Illinois for working with our team, and we are proud of our team members who worked diligently to get us over the line.”

The all-new Bally Rewards, a four-tiered card program, was also introduced and guests can pick up their new players club cards at the property. All existing rewards will be transferred to members’ new Bally Rewards cards. Bally Rewards card members will earn Bally Rewards, tier status, exclusive offers, gift giveaways, casino multipliers, and more. For complete details, visit the players club or www.ballysquadcities.com

To commemorate the initial rebrand, Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel will celebrate with a $100,000 Bally Rewards Run for the Money giveaway on Friday, Sept. 24. Bally Rewards club members can earn entries based on slot and table play now through Sept. 24 with 5X entries on Mondays plus daily bonus entries. Guests can visit the players club for more details.

In addition, Bally’s Quad Cities is adding 40 new slot machines and is anticipated to open 24/7 in October. Guests will feel the difference when they arrive at the new address 777 Bally Blvd., and park in the newly repaved parking lot. The property — at the intersection of I-280 and Illinois 92 — was formerly at 777 Jumer Drive.

Bally’s Quad Cities features more than 850 slots and 24 table games, a live poker room, high-limit slot area and a VIP lounge. Amenities include a 205-room hotel with an indoor pool and fitness center, events center with meeting rooms for up to 500 people, four restaurants and sports bar.

Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel is proud to announce that “Jumer’s Casino & Hotel” cards and dice will be donated to local organizations. In June, Bally’s completed its $120-million purchase of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel from Delaware North Companies Gaming & Entertainment, Inc.

Bally’s Corporation is a leading regional casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings in the U.S. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 14 states. It also owns Bally’s Interactive, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope, a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With more than 6,000 employees, the company’s operations include 15,833 slot machines, 532 table games and 5,355 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, Penn., ally’s will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states.

The namesake of Jumer’s was D. James Jumer, the Peoria hospitality magnate who died in September 2008 at 82, less than three months before the opening of the new Rock Island casino and hotel. Jumer opened Jumer’s Castle Lodge in Bettendorf in 1973, and in Illinois, Jumer’s Castle Lodge in Peoria and Jumer’s Chateau in Bloomington were once the only two hotels outside the Chicago area to receive the Four Diamond AAA award.

He spearheaded investment in the Peoria riverfront development when he brought his paddlewheeler, The Spirit of Peoria, to the foot of Main Street in 1988; pushed for lighting on the Murray Baker Bridge in 1991; and was an early participant in Oktoberfest celebrations on the riverfront.

Jumer’s Casino Rock Island opened in downtown Rock Island, on the mighty Mississippi River in 1992. The Bettendorf Bavarian-themed hotel was torn down in 2016, and its site is occupied by a Home2Suites, at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road.

For more information about Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel, visit ballysquadcities.com.