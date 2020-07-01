Jumer’s Casino to reopen by launching new Play It Safe Program

Jumer’s Casino is ready to join the rest of the Quad City area casinos by reopening. In order to open back up they have launched their Play It Safe Program

“Everything from proper PPE to sanitization to social distancing. It’s a program that we worked in coordination with local and state health officials to put it together and we’re launching it on Wednesday morning.”

Jumer’s will be operating at 50% capacity and they can’t wait to welcome back guests.

“It’s gonna be very exciting. It’s been almost 100 days. We’ve missed our guests. We wanna make sure that we do it safely first and foremost, but once we have all of our safety stuff set then we’re gonna be excited to welcome our guests back.”

All table games will be open and they will be taking every precaution on the casino floor to ensure social distancing.

“As you can see we’re gonna take every other machine out of order. Same for table games we’re gonna take every seat out. Our restaurant will be at 50 percent capacity and then we will be enforcing six foot social distancing throughout.”

Guests will be allowed to stay in the resort, but the buffet and the steak house will be closed.

“We have about 100 of our 205 rooms that are gonna be open and that Play It Safe Program extends to the hotel. High touch points have been removed from the room so things like alarm clocks, and phones, and things like that.”