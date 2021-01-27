Jumer’s expands gaming, hours, food service as area moves to Phase 4 mitigation

With the area moving into Phase 4 mitigation, Jumer’s Casino & Hotel is expanding its gaming capacity and hours, and reopening its sports bar.

Starting on Wednesday, the casino will operate at 50% capacity with more slots and gaming tables available, based on the state’s guidelines.

Instead of closing at 11 p.m., the casino will also now be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The Lucky North Club will continue to be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Oculus Sports Bar has reopened and patrons will be allowed to have beverages on the casino floor.

The Blue Square Café remains open for to-go service on Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“We’ve had a great response from our patrons since reopening and look forward to providing them more services and time to visit with these changes – still with our well-received Play It Safe health and safety program in place,” said Travis Hankins, general manager of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel.

Hotel reservations can be made by calling 800-477-7747.

To learn more about the Play It Safe program, visit this website.