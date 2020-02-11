Jumer’s to host first QC Business Expo

On Wednesday, February 12, the Quad Cities will host its first Quad Cities Business Expo.

Earlier, we spoke with John Hutchcroft and David Hulme, two of the expo’s organizers.

They say the event is a great way for business owners to network and meet other owners.

Business coaches will be in attendance to speak with owners about problems they may be facing.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Registration is currently open, and the expo will be held at Jumer’s Casino at 777 Jumer Drive in Rock Island from noon to 6 p.m.