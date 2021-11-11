Jump on the Bandwagon, with wacky improv acoustic-rock comedy in Moline

Live, improvised, inappropriate acoustic-rock comedy is coming back to downtown Moline.

On, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m., you can join the comedic musical stylings of Bandwagon, part of The Late Nite Shows.

Be part of the meteoric rise of a totally made-up rock band. Bandwagon, a comedy show where you name the band, you pick the songs, and we rock your socks. Featuring some of your favorite Quad Cities comedy talents, Bandwagon is always a new concert experience with an evening of improv comedy scenes, musical mischief, and audience interactivity in downtown Moline’s Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave.

“We are always delighted to have The Late Nite Shows at The Black Box Theatre, especially when they add music to the insanity,” said theater co-founder Lora Adams.

Masks must be worn. Tickets are available at theblackboxtheatre.com for $10. All uncensored shows intended for audiences 18 and over.