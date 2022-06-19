Different cities in our area are celebrated Juneteenth.



Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States.



Many attended the Juneteenth celebration that was put together by the Clinton Martin Luther King Jr. committee, they were able to put the event together in 6 weeks.



Lakera Hannah went with her family to the event and said this event meant a lot to her.



“It feels amazing to be out here because Juneteenth is such an important celebration in history especially being a woman of color and to be able to celebrate it out here with my family and the community is just a nice feeling to have,” said Hannah.



Mardell Mommsen said people are excited the Juneteenth flag will now fly in the city of Clinton, a city council vote last week ensuring it would.



“First off it’s sad that we’re just now starting to fly it but now exciting that we are flying it and we will continue to fly it,” said Mommsen.



The mayor of Clinton also read a proclamation at the event.