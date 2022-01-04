Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon: right up your alley!

Bowl for brighter futures at the JA Bowl-A-Thon!

JA Bowl-A-Thon (jaheartland.org)

JA of the Heartland invites you to recruit your team of five and fundraise as you have a ball bowling to support Junior Achievement on Saturday, February 26 at one of 4 great QC locations. Click here to register. For more information, click here or call (309) 277-3919.

JA Bowl-A-Thon (jaheartland.org)

By bowling in the JA Bowl-A-Thon, participants are investing in the future of our young people in the Heartland. Every $35 raised supports one JA student. All of the money raised through the JA Bowl-A-Thon will prepare the 50,000 students JA of the Heartland serves with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a global economy.