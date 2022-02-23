Junior Achievement of the Heartland is looking for volunteers to teach students about work and career readiness in K-12 classrooms in the Quad Cities.

Dougal Nelson, President & CEO of JA of the Heartland, said Wednesday they are looking for community members, parents or guardians, retired teachers, corporate partners and more to go into the classroom and share the JA lessons.

Junior Achievement’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. The inspiration piece comes from community volunteers who not only deliver JA lessons, but share their experiences. In the process, these volunteers serve as role models helping to positively impact young people’s perceptions about the importance of education, as well as critical life skills, according to a Wednesday release.

Dougal Nelson is president/CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

“Junior Achievement has an urgent and critical need for JA volunteers in the classroom right now,” Nelson said. “We want to make sure we meet the needs and expectations of our schools and their students. Without these JA learning experiences, many students won’t receive the financial literacy, work skill lessons and know-how that they need to succeed in life.”

Each person that volunteers will receive hands-on training to make sure they are 100% ready to go into the classroom and share the curriculum. They will be provided with a guide book and all materials needed to be successful.

“I really appreciate the support that JA gives my students in my classroom,” a teacher named Danielle said in the JA release. “Hearing the message about being a productive member in our community and working hard toward your goals is so important—for students to hear this from a community member and not just from me as their teacher is really powerful!”

In the elementary setting, JA consists of five 45-minute visits. In the middle to high school setting, JA consists of six to seven 45-minute visits, depending on the learning experience. Click here to find a JA volunteer opportunity near you, and to sign up.