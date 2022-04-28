Registration is open for the Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic presented by IMEG.

The event will take place at Crow Valley Golf Club in Davenport on Monday, May 2. Morning and afternoon tee times are available. The golf tournament will raise money to support JA learning experiences focused on money management and work and career readiness for students in grades K-12.

Shotgun starts are 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event includes 18-hole best ball tournament with on-course games and raffles. Following tournament play, enjoy a networking event with silent auction and hors d’oeuvres during the 19th Hole Party at the clubhouse.

Registration is open until Monday, May 2. Click here to register.

Junior Achievement is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

Locally, Junior Achievement of the Heartland serves 24 counties in eastern Iowa, western Illinois and Grant County in Wisconsin. Click here for more information.