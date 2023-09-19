Soon thousands of students in 4th through 9th grades will have a new learning center to grow and thrive.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland will be moving sides of the Mississippi River from Davenport to Moline. The Moline-based nonprofit is teaming up with Vibrant Credit Union for the new center, which will allow students to experience and learn the economy and focus on workforce development.

Junior Achievement Inspiration Center (Junior Achievement of the Heartland)

The deal the nonprofit has with the credit union for use of the space will help invest more funds into the program itself. Construction for the new space’s interior will start sometime midwinter, and it should be ready for students in October 2024.