Junior League and YWCA hope to clean up by partnering in QC hygiene drive

Junior League of the Quad Cities (JLQC) has kicked off a month-long hygiene drive to benefit the YWCA Iowa Empowerment Center.

The joint project was announced at the recent inaugural Champions of Change event hosted by YWCA Quad Cities, with the two organizations requesting the community’s help collecting hygiene items and cleaning products now through Friday, Feb. 18.

JLQC is a women’s leadership organization committed to developing the potential of women through community service projects that promote women’s health.

“We know that at least 33% of people in our community are struggling to afford the basic fundamental items they need to be successful,” JLQC president Kirby Marcure said in a Wednesday release. “Last year, we were able to collect over 5,000 donated items, thanks to community partnerships, so we know that aligning our mission with YWCA Quad Cities allows us to have a greater impact and reach more people with the support they need and deserve.”

Kirby Marcure is president of Junior League of the Quad Cities.

Hygiene items and cleaning products needed include: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, toothbrushes and toothpaste, feminine products, diapers, baby wipes, bleach, disinfectant wipes, laundry detergent, dish soap, or shelf-stable food of any kind.

“The YWCA Iowa Empowerment Center is thrilled to have been chosen as the beneficiary of this year’s Junior League of the Quad Cities’ Spring Hygiene Drive,” said Deanna Woodall, YWCA Quad Cities Vice President.

“We have clients come in every single day in need of the simplest of things and we always want to be able to provide that assistance to them,” she said. “From a toothbrush to a pair of socks to a can of soup, it doesn’t matter…the need is great right here in the Quad Cities and we are here to help. When organizations come together and collaborate, the Quad Cities can and will be a better place for everyone.

Deanna Woodall is vice president of YWCA Quad Cities.

“Our mission at YWCA Quad Cities is simple: Empowering Women and Eliminating Racism. By providing to those in need, we are empowering that individual to stay strong and focused on their own pathway to self-sufficiency,” Woodall said.

Physical donations of hygiene items and cleaning products can be dropped off or mailed to the Iowa Empowerment Center, at 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 140, Davenport, IA 52803. Cash donations can be made via Venmo to @juniorleagueqc. Please contact juniorleagueqc@gmail.com for more information.

Junior League of the Quad Cities is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. JLQC was founded in 1981 and is one of almost 300 chapters of the Association of Junior Leagues International. Visit www.jlqc.org for more information.