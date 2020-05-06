Junior’s Sports Bar and Grill in East Moline gives out 400 free meals to the community

For months now, Local 4 News has been sharing stories of businesses, and people giving back to others in need.

Junior’s Sports Bar & Grill in East Moline is one of the latest.



Tuesday they provided free meals to local students as schools continue to be closed.

The bar made about 400 meals for the community.



Previn Parker, owner of the bar says, “We’ve been opened here about three years, and the community has been a huge supporter of ours.”

Parker says he wanted to do what he could to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With schools closed. I’m originally from Birmingham Alabama, so the school lunches, and school breakfast program was a huge part of my childhood. For a lot of kids that’s missing right now. So we’re just trying to do our part, to help support the moms and dads who are out there working, and supporting the community,” says Parker.

So he served up hotdogs with a side of compassion to ease the hardship caused by COVID-19.

“We are just trying to do our part and give back during this time when everyone is in need.”

Residents didn’t let the rain stop them from coming out to receive the free meals.

“I think it’s real good. A lot of parents out here need help for their kids, and meals. Our kids are stuck in the house right now. So it’s a good thing. hot-dogs, chips, and a drink the kids will be happy for it,” says resident Tolenda Smith.

Anything left over today will either be donated to ‘King’s Harvest, or ‘Christian Care.

Parker says he also plans to have another free meal give away in the next few weeks.

