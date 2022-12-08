If you’re in the holiday market for repurposed products, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, and one-of-a-kind local items, this weekend’s Junkin’ Market Days is for you.

The collection of local small businesses and vendors will be on display indoors at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can shop local, support small businesses, and choose among boutique clothing, home decor, jewelry, purses, gourmet foods and lots more. For more information, visit the event website.