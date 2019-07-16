Jury being deliberations in Luke Andrews trial

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the jury was handed the case to reach a verdict for the three charges 13-year-old Luke Andrews is facing.

In the closing arguments for the state and defense Tuesday morning, the Andrews’s attorney said they’re not arguing against charges one (assault with a dangerous weapon) and two (carrying a gun on school grounds).

The attorney said their’s the evidence to prove those counts.

Where the defense team is seeking a not guilty verdict is on the attempted murder charge.

His attorney told the jury their client knew how to operate the gun but didn’t kill anyone. They said what he was looking for was attention.

The prosecution, however, said Andrews came to North Scott Junior High School with a gun looking to kill someone.

The case stems from an incident Aug. 31, 2018 when the state said Andrews came into class with a gun, pointing the gun at his teachers and tried to pull the trigger.