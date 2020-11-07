Jury finds Burlington man guilty in connection with two shooting incidents

A Des Moines County jury on Friday found Stone Thomas Graham, 19, of Burlington, Iowa guilty of two counts of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, both Class D felonies.

After a four-day trial, the jury also found him guilty of intimidation with a firearm, a Class C felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; assault on a peace officer with a firearm, a Class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, a news release says.

The charges stem from two separate shooting incidents Nov. 7, 2019, one of which involved law enforcement officers from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

Graham originally was charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as intimidation, going armed with intent, assault on a peace officer with a firearm and carrying weapons. The jury found Graham not guilty on the charges of attempted murder, and instead found him guilty of the lesser included offenses of assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

The court will set sentencing. Graham faces a maximum sentence of 32 years in prison.