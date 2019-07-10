Jury selected for Luke Andrews trial

UPDATE: Eight men and seven women will make up the 12 members of the jury and three alternates for the Luke Andrews trial.

Andrews, 13, is charged with plotting a shooting at North School Junior High last year.

Opening statements will begin Thursday morning.

The trial was originally scheduled to last eight days, but three full days have focused on choosing the jury.

EARLIER UPDATE: Jury selection will continue for a third day for the trial of teen Luke Andrews, charged with plotting a shooting at North School Junior High last year.

The nearly 90 people who reported for jury duty will report back Wednesday morning at 9.

Out of the jurors, a main pool of 33 are being questioned in open court. Once that process is complete, the 12 members of the jury and alternates will be selected.

The judge said a jury could be seated by Noon on Wednesday.