Jury selection begins for civil-rights commission director assault case

Jury selection began Monday for an assault case in which the Davenport Civil Rights Commission director is accused.

Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey was sentenced in January 2020 on a serious misdemeanor crime of second-degree harassment, Scott County Attorney Michael Walton announced.

Lacey was found guilty of that charge in September 2019.

Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Lacey to one year in jail and a fine of $315 and court costs. The jail sentence was suspended and Lacey was placed on probation for one year.

She faces remaining charges of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury and domestic assault causing bodily injury from the April 30, 20218 incident.

The 2018 incident

According to the arrest affidavit, Davenport Police responded to a 911 call about a fight on the 400 block of Pershing Avenue. The affidavit says Lacey went there to confront a man because she suspected he damaged property belonging to her and a guest.

The man said Lacey attacked him with a two-pound hammer and struck him several times in the head and body, breaking his glasses and causing injuries to his back and arm. Witnesses at the scene confirmed the man’s account, the affidavit says.

Video surveillance also recorded the incident and appears to show Lacey “as the primary physical aggressor and using the hammer to attack (the man,)” the affidavit says.

The man said he had been in a 12-year relationship with Lacey and they lived together at one time.

Evidence, according to court records, will include photos of a damaged garage and Chevrolet Impala, text messages and voicemail.



Jury selection will continue Monday afternoon, court officials say.