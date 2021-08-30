Jury selection begins in attempted-murder trial

Jury selection began Monday in Scott County Court for a 40-year-old Davenport man accused of attempted murder on Feb. 17 in Davenport.
Vincent Brocato, who faces charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic assault with a weapon, “shared a common household” where the incident with the victim happened, an arrest affidavit says.
“The defendant did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of the victim by shooting the victim, causing life-threatening injuries,” the affidavit says.
A protective order was requested on behalf of the victim.
The incident
Shortly after 3 a.m., Davenport police responded to the 1400 block of Main Street to check on someone’s welfare and found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.
She was treated at the scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus by Medic Ambulance Service and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.