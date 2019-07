Jury selection will continue for a third day for the trial of teen Luke Andrews, charged with plotting a shooting at North School Junior High last year.

The nearly 90 people who reported for jury duty will report back Wednesday morning at 9.

Out of the jurors, a main pool of 33 are being questioned in open court. Once that process is complete, the 12 members of the jury and alternates will be selected.

The judge said a jury could be seated by Noon on Wednesday.