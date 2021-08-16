Jury selection continues Monday for suspect accused of slaying victim, stealing his car

Jury selection continued Monday in Scott County Court for the trial of a 20-year-old Davenport man accused of killing a 74-year-old man and taking the victim’s car.

Charlie Gary III faces charges of murder in the first degree, a class A felony; first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and abuse of corpse – sex act, a Class D felony.

Class A felonies are the most serious offenses in Iowa and are punishable by a mandatory life sentence, without possibility for parole or probation

The incident

The homicide happened Jan. 7, 2020, when Davenport Police responded to the 1500 block of LeClaire Street for a report of an unresponsive person. Robert Long, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Gary and Long knew each other.

Gary admitted to forcibly entering Long’s home and stealing his car, “at which time he strangled the victim causing his death,” an arrest affidavit says. “Gary then left the residence with the victim’s property and the victim’s car.”

Gary was found driving the car on Jan. 8, 2020, when he was arrested, the affidavit says;.

Gary, who has pleaded not guilty, has been held in Scott County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond since Jan. 8, 2020.