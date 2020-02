LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 02: (L-R) Recording artists Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Howie D of music group Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Backstreet Boys announced a second North American, DNA world tour on Monday.

The band will kickoff their tour on July 10th in New York and will perform in Chicago on August 1st, 2020 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale on Feb.14th at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets are available to the ‘fan club‘ members starting Feb.11th. at 10 a.m.

Fans can also purchase travel packages available in New York, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto and Los Angeles.