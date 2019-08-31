Hazelle McCleary is one of the QC Regulators' newest players and she's the only girl in the league

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A local little league player shows throwing like a girl isn’t a bad thing.

Hazelle McCleary is one of the newest players on East Moline’s U11 team the QC regulators. She’s the only girl in the league, but her coach said her skills and attitude are what make her stand out.

Hazelle started playing baseball with her brother when she was four years old. Someone told her baseball was for boys.

“But I was like I’m going to do it anyways,” Hazelle said.

And she did.

QC Regulators head coach Brad Brassfield spotted her at a tournament last year.

“She was the talk of the tournament,” he said. “All the boys were worried are we going to have to go play her?”

But Brassfield’s first thought was, “How do I get her on the team?”

“It’s very rare to see a girl, let alone with the talent that Hazelle possesses,” Brassfield said.

Hazelle tried out and made the cut.

“Instantly [her teammates] saw how talented she was and if anything they were a little threatened,” Brassfield said. “Like, ‘Hey, we got to step our game up because Hazelle’s the real deal.'”

At last week’s game Hazelle cleared up any last doubts about whether she belonged.

“I was up and I hit a triple and I go the two winning runs in,” she said. “I felt so good because I was like, ‘I just got a great hit, I’m running, I’m doing great.'”

While playing with the boys isn’t a big deal to her, Hazelle knows it can be for others.

“It changes their perspective of other things … Somebody saying they can’t do it and then seeing a girl doing it,” she said. “Don’t let anybody hold you back on baseball or whatever sport you’re trying to play. Just try it no matter what.”

You can cheer on Hazelle and the Regulators tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.