Just walk in for a vaccine in Milan

Those seeking vaccination do not need to preregister for Camden Centre anymore

The Camden Centre vaccination clinic in Milan is now taking walk-ins, the Rock Island County Health Department announced Monday.

Walk-in clients are being accepted Tuesday-Saturday during all open hours.

The site, which is at 2701 1st Street East, is closed on Sunday and Monday.

You do not need to preregister, but might reduce wait times by making an appointment.

Links to make appointments are available at richd.org and the health department’s Facebook page.

“We need every person 16 and older to be vaccinated to help us end the pandemic,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are trying to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible. In addition, our pharmacy and healthcare partners are offering vaccine appointments and opportunities every day of the week.”

Not all vaccines will be available every day. Generally, vaccine availability will be:

· Tuesday and Wednesday: Moderna

· Thursday: Johnson & Johnson and either Moderna or Pfizer.

· Friday and Saturday: Pfizer

This schedule is subject to the health department’s vaccine supply and could change. The health department will post the vaccine schedule weekly on its Facebook page and website.