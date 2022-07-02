Friday was a full night of racing at the Davenport Speedway with more than 120 cars in the pit area. Crashes and late race passes kept the fans on the edge of their seats throughout the evening, a news release says.

Justin Kay continued his dominance in the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model division. Justin scored his fifth win of the year at Davenport, but had to pass a lot of cars to do it. Kay started twelfth and made his way to eighth, before being involved in a lap seven caution. Restarting at the tail of the field, Justin used both the high and low grooves to fight his way to the front. Kay passed Andy Nezworski for the lead on lap 23 and then led to the checkers.

Nezworski led sixteen laps but would have to settle for second. Jacob Waterman started eighteenth but finished third. Matt Ryan and Dustin Schram finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds saw Matt Werner take his third feature win of the season, but his first since May 13th. Werner was third when the caution came out with two laps to go. Matt was able to drive around Eric Barnes and Ryan Duhme on the restart to collect the victory. Duhme led the majority of the race before taking second. Tyler Madigan also benefited from the final restart, finishing third. Eric Barnes and Dustin Smith rounded out the top five.

Jarrett Franzen led flag to flag in the IMCA SportMod main. Franzen started on the pole and used the bottom groove to lead all fifteen laps. Logan Veloz stayed close to Franzen and scored a second place finish. Tyler Soppe and Ben Chapman had a back and forth battle for third with Chapman taking the spot at the checkers. Cam Reimers rounded out the top five.

Jeff Struck Jr. scored feature win number five in Koehler Electric Street Stocks. Struck started tenth and grabbed the lead on lap three. Joe Bonney ran a strong second with Justin Kay taking third. Jesse Owen finished fourth and Daron Oberbroeckling fifth.

In the QCjeeps.com Sport Compact feature, Shawn McDermott went back to back in victory lane. McDermott started deep in the field and took the lead as the field came to the white flag. Cyle Hawkins ran the bottom of the track, led ten laps, but finished second. Dustin Begyn, Drew Wise, and Trent Lebarge finished third through fifth, in that order.

Doak Allen was the feature winner in the American Iron Racing Series feature. Allen took the early lead and held off a pack of cars down the stretch to take the win. Terry Mattly survived a late race restart to finish second Jake Hayes took third followed by Walt King and Dennis Etten.

Wednesday, July 6th, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will visit the Davenport Speedway. The top late model drivers in the nation will be on hand to race in the 40-lap main that pays $10,000-to-win. Also racing will be IMCA SportMods and IMCA Late Models.

Grandstand admission for the Lucas Oil event will be $30 for adults, $10 for kids five through twelve, and kids under five are free. Pit passes will be $40.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

July 1, 2022 –

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Joe Beal; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Bryan Moreland; 4. Chris Lawrence; 5. LeRoy Brenner;

Heat #2: 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Don Pataska; 3. Dustin Schram; 4. Colton Leal; 5. Luke Merfeld;

Heat #3: 1. Gage Neal; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Kelly Pestka; 4. Mike Goben; 5. Todd Van Tassel;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Jacob Waterman; 4. Matt Ryan; 5. Luke Merfeld; 6. Dustin Schram; 7. Joe Beal; 8. Bryan Moreland; 9. Fred Remley; 10. Gage Neal; 11. Mike Goben; 12. Todd Van Tassel; 13. Colton Leal; 14. Chris Lawrence; 15. Mack Mulvany; 16. Don Pataska; 17. Jenna Johnson; 18. Kelly Pestka; 19. Jacob Beal; 20. LeRoy Brenner;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Stephan Kammerer; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Mitch Way; 4. Jason Pershy; 5. Eric Barnes;

Heat #2: 1. Tyler Madigan; 2. Bob Dominacki; 3. Mitch Morris; 4. Ryan Duhme; 5. Matt Werner;

Feature: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Ryan Duhme; 3. Tyler Madigan; 4. Eric Barnes; 5. Dustin Smith; 6. Travis Denning; 7. Mitch Morris; 8. Tony VonDresky; 9. Charlie Mohr; 10. Stephan Kammerer; 11. Nate Jones; 12. Matt Stein; 13. Craig Crawford; 14. Bob Dominacki; 15. Kyle Montgomery; 16. Mitch Way; 17. Jason Pershy; (2-DNS)

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Kevin Goben; 2. Rance Powell; 3. Aaron Hitt; 4. Justin Veloz; 5. Justin Schroeder;

Heat #2: 1. Cody Clausen; 2. Jesse Bodin; 3. Cam Riemers; 4. Logan Veloz; 5. Doug Burkhead;

Heat #3: 1. Tyler Soppe; 2. Ben Chapman; 3. Perry Gellerstedt; 4. Jake Morris; 5. Kevin Rasdon;

Heat #4: 1. Jarrett Franzen; 2. Dakota Cole; 3. Todd Dykema; 4. Jered Staver; 5. Phil Anderson;

Semi #1: 1. Justin Schroeder; 2. Kasey Williams; 3. Kevin Rasdon; 4. Joel Payne; 5. Kyle Sturtz;

Semi #2: 1. Phil Anderson; 2. Rayce Mullen; 3. Mitch Strayer; 4. Barry Bates; 5. Josh Weltzin;

Feature: 1. Jarrett Franzen; 2. Logan Veloz; 3. Ben Chapman; 4. Tyler Soppe; 5. Cam Reimers; 6. Jesse Bodin; 7. Rance Powell; 8. Kevin Goben; 9. Jake Morris; 10. Dakota Cole; 11. Aaron Hitt; 12. Todd Dykema; 13. Rayce Mullen; 14. Kevin Rasdon; 15. Justin Schroeder; 16. Perry Gellerstedt; 17. Barry Bates; 18. Phil Anderson; 19. Kasey Williams; 20. Joel Payne; 21. Jered Staver; 22. Cody Clausen; 23. Mitch Strayer; 24. Justin Veloz;

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Joe Bonney; 3. Landen Chrestensen; 4. Frank Waters; 5. Kyler Hickenbottom;

Heat #2: 1. Jesse Owen; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Shad Murphy; 4. Daron Oberbroeckling; 5. Travis Stewart;

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Joe Bonney; 3. Justin Kay; 4. Jesse Owen; 5. Daron Oberbroeckling; 6. Landen Chrestensen; 7. Alex Pappas; 8. Travis Stewart; 9. Frank Waters; (3-DNS)

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Travis Hawkins; 3. Trent Lebarge; 4. Drew Wise; 5. Dustin Munn;

Heat #2: 1. Shawn McDermott; 2. Dustin Begyn; 3. Michael Lundeen; 4. Thomas Adams; 5. Nick Proehl;

Feature: 1. Shawn McDermott; 2. Cyle Hawkins; 3. Dustin Begyn; 4. Drew Wise; 5. Trent Lebarge; 6. Thomas Adams; 7. Michael Lundeen; 8. Dustin Munn; 9. Alex Pace; 10. Chase Hixson; 11. Travis Hawkins; (2-DNS)

American Iron Racing Series

Heat #1: 1. Travis Heier; 2. Jake Hayes; 3. Lisa Miller; 4. Mallet Meyer; 5. Bruce Yoerger;

Heat #2: 1. Mike Arp; 2. Dennis Etten; 3. Emily Meyer; 4. Bart Miller; 5. Brian Gade;

Heat #3: 1. Jeff Durst; 2. Doak Allen; 3. Terry Mattly; 4. Walt King; 5. Ron Cook;

Feature: 1. Doak Allen; 2. Terry Mattly; 3. Jake Hayes; 4. Walt King; 5. Dennis Etten; 6. Robin Atkins; 7. Bart Miller; 8. Travis Heier; 9. Brian Gade; 10. Jeff Durst; 11. Ron Cook; 12. Josh Woods; 13. Mike Arp; 14. Brian Stock; 15. Lisa Miller; 16. Bruce Yoerger; 17. Owen Hayes; 18. Emily Meyer; 19. Bart Montgomery; 20. Mallet Meyer; 21. David Bielenberg; (1-DNS)