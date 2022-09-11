With a unique racing format, Mayhem Madness gave drivers from five different classes a chance to compete against one another at the same time. This was the first time the event was held at Davenport Speedway.

On Saturday, Justin Kay of Wheatland, continued his winning ways by taking the 75-lap main. To keep the competition equal, Kay’s late model had to complete more laps than the slower classes.

The 4-cylinder cars with their five lap advantage held the early lead. Local racer Cyle Hawkins and Rick Zifko of Aurora, Illinois led the first twenty-six laps. Jeff Struck Jr. with his 3-lap handicap moved into first on lap 27. Struck had his Street Stock on top of the scoring pylon until lap 53, when Kay took the lead.

Once in front, Kay still had to carefully pick his way through traffic in the remaining laps. At the checkers, Justin held a twelve second lead over second place Struck. The SportMods of Justin Veloz and Chad Coyne were third and fourth respectively. Cyle Hawkins finished fifth.

The evening was completed with the crowd-favorite trailer race. When it was all over, Kris Dunbar of Moline, was the winner. Second went to Dave Atkins. Third was Wade Dahl. Dahl also had the best themed entry as judged by the crowd.

The racing season isn’t over yet at Davenport Speedway. As recently announced, the track will be host to the 45th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic. The Yankee will be held September 23rd & 24th. Details will soon be available on “davenportiaspeedway.com” and on the K Promotions – Davenport Speedway facebook page.

The Yankee Dirt Track Classic is usually held at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa. 300 Raceway promoters announced last month that the race originally scheduled for September 2nd & 3rd had been cancelled.

The Yankee was first run at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids in 1978. The event has been run every year since then, with the exception of 2018.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

September 10, 2022 –

Mayhem Madness

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Jeff Struck Jr.; 3. Justin Veloz; 4. Chad Coyne; 5. Cyle Hawkins; 6. Rick Zifko; 7. Tommy Staggs; 8. Mike Morrow; 9. Nick Proehl; 10. Logan Gustaf;

Best in class

Late Models: Justin Kay

SportMod: Justin Veloz

Street Stocks: Jeff Struck Jr.

Hobby Stocks: Nick Proehl

Sport Compacts: Cyle Hawkins

Trailer Race

Feature: 1. Kris Dunbar; 2. Dave Atkins; 3. Wade Dahl;

Best Themed Entry: Wade Dahl