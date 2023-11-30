Things will get loud at the 2024 Jackson County Fair when Justin Moore makes a stop in Maquoketa next summer. The fairgrounds are located at 1212 East Quarry Street.

Justin Moore (Getty Images)

The fair announced that Moore will be the headlining performer on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. Known for his distinctive voice and heartfelt lyrics, he has enthralled audiences worldwide with hits like “Lettin’ the Night Roll,” “You Look Like I Need a Drink” and “Why We Drink.” As he brings his unique blend of country charm and rock-infused energy to the Jackson County Fair, fans can expect an electrifying performance.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Justin Moore to headline our fair this year,” said Mark Miller, fair president. “His music resonates with fans of all ages, and we are confident that this concert will be a highlight of the summer. Get your tickets early, as this is an event you won’t want to miss!”

Tickets will be available online or at the fairgrounds box office starting December 1 at 8 a.m. Click here for more information.

Justin Moore is a multi-platinum, chart-topping country star who left Nashville small-town life. He was born and raised in Poyen, AR, and landed his first country #1 with “Small Town USA,” the breakout single from his 2009 self-titled debut. The record went platinum, as did the 2011 follow-up, Outlaws Like Me. He earned nine #1 hits, won the New Artist of the Year trophy at the ACM Awards and has racked up more than a billion streams. For more information on Justin Moore, click here.