A male juvenile, 15, of Davenport, has been arrested and charged in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred on July 31 in the 1200 block of Perry Street.

In the incident, police say individuals in two cars exchanged gunfire with each other near the intersection of 12th and Perry Streets.

The juvenile has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.