UPDATE: According to an email from Sgt. Brad Davis, Investigations Division of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, the 15 year old suspect has been charged with possession of a stolen motorcycle. Currently, that is the only charge from their office.

EARLIER: A 15 year old has been arrested in connection with a stolen dirt bike in Knox County.

On July 14, a Honda dirt bike was stolen from a residence in Knoxville and in the early morning hours of July 15, Knox County Deputies found the dirt bike and engaged in a short pursuit in Abingdon. Deputies terminated the pursuit after three blocks. On July 16, deputies discovered the location of the dirt bike, and on July 17, Knox County investigations obtained a search warrant for the residence. Investigators executed the search warrant on July 17 and recovered the stolen dirt bike. A 15 year old juvenile was arrested in connection with the warrant.

The juvenile’s name will not be released due to their age. No further information is currently available.